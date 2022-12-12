12 Stunning Photos From Josephine Skriver’s 2022 Photo Shoot in Montenegro

SI Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver made her debut in 2020 as Rookie of the Year when she posed for photographer Kate Powers in the Dominican Republic. She has appeared in the magazine both years since.

Skriver left the beach setting her second year, and was photographed in Sacramento by photographer Anne Menke. The 2021 shoot included beautiful landscape scenery and several images with Skriver on horseback.

This year, Skriver posed for photos in Montenegro, and photographer James Macari captured the Danish-born model in front of truly breathtaking scenery in the eastern European country.

Outside of modeling, Skriver is a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and the 29-year-old, who was raised by a lesbian mother and gay father, often uses her platform to discuss her upbringing while fighting for equality.

“Every upbringing experience comes down to one thing: the people. I never looked at my parents and thought it was weird that they loved people of the same sex. I saw my parents as good parents, and they loved me,” she told SI Swimsuit in 2021. “They loved others. They were great influences on me. They taught me to work hard, live passionately, speak my mind, be curious and give this life my all. Those are the things I remember most about my upbringing, always being surrounded by love.”

Earlier this year, Skriver became the first female ambassador for Lids when she launched 11 personal designs with the sports headgear and accessories company.

Below are a few of our favorite images from Skriver’s most recent photo shoot in Montenegro.