Pay With Change: Our 2022 Partners



Only actions make a difference. That’s why we’ve been transforming our brand into a platform that stands for all women. Introducing Pay With Change.

From now on, brands looking to partner with SI Swimsuit must commit to creating a better world for women.

How does it work?

It’s simple. Ad space will go only to brands that are working to create equity, donating time and money to women’s causes, and continuing to support diversity and inclusion.

This isn’t a perfect science—it isn’t even about being perfect. It’s about getting things done.

Join our movement to Pay With Change, and let’s change what the world looks like for women, for the better. SI Swimsuit would like to take a moment to honor all our partners in change.

Our Changemaker Partners

With support initiatives that span the globe, our Changemakers are making a world of difference. From pay equity to women’s health, these brands are standing alongside us and using their platforms to empower women and raise awareness of issues that matter.

Thank you to our Changemakers—and to all the women who represent SI Swimsuit—for joining us on this journey and for using your voices as a force for good. We’re here for you, and we know there’s more left to be done. But we can’t do it alone. So if you’re not on this list, we hope you’ll consider joining our movement to Pay With Change.

