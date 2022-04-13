Frida Mom is SI Swimsuit’s First Official ‘Pay With Change’ Partner

Today, we are excited to announce our first official Pay With Change partner, Frida Mom – a brand dedicated to educating women about the raw realities of motherhood. Since its inception, Frida Mom has focused on normalizing the shared experience of motherhood by preparing women for the unglamorous aspects of pregnancy, breast care and postpartum recovery.

By becoming a Pay With Change partner Frida Mom takes another step forward in its mission to shift cultural narratives associated with motherhood. Chelsea Hirschhorn, founder and CEO of Frida, will join Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s advisory board to help shape the future of the initiative.

Katrina Scott was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur.

The two brands will collaborate on content that aims to change the conversation around the physical transformation into motherhood and postpartum recovery. “Joining Sports Illustrated as its first official Pay With Change brand partner is a perfect fit for Frida because they have a valuable platform to disrupt the traditional narrative around womens’ bodies - especially those they feature who are mothers,” says Chelsea Hirschhorn, CEO and Founder of Frida.

Over the years SI Swimsuit has featured a number of women who were juggling dual roles of being models and mothers, from Samantha Hoopes to Katrina Scott to Lais Ribeiro.. Not to mention the countless other women who have been featured in the issue who have since had children like Emily DiDonato, Ashley Graham, Kate Upton, Hunter McGrady, Danielle Herrington and Alex Morgan.

“When we announced Pay With Change, we set out to change the cost of doing business from just a monetary value to a currency of doing good – choosing only to celebrate and partner with companies who are creating change for women in the varied ways they need it,” says SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day. “It’s extremely encouraging to find partners like Frida who are willing to join in our endless commitment for change and we couldn’t be more excited to highlight their initiatives surrounding the realities of motherhood, pregnancy and postpartum recovery.”

More on Motherhood: