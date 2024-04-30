2024 Rookie Berkleigh Wright Is Paving the Way With Kindness
Berkleigh Wright is redefining what it means to be a multihyphenate. While the 29-year-old Kansas native is an NFL cheerleader, model and technical account manager/analyst, Wright considers herself a “businesswoman at heart” and hopes to challenge the associations people typically have with swimsuit models.
“A common misconception that a lot of people have about me is that cheerleading and modeling is my full-time gig, when really I went to school for strategic communications and business and psychology,” Wright explains. “I work in the tech industry and I hustle day in and day out. I'm in meetings and I am managing all of these different things. I think a lot of people tend to forget that models are regular humans with depth and stories to share. That’s one thing that I really want to have people keep in mind when they’re picturing Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] models because there are so many fun facts about us or stories that you have yet to learn.”
Wright, a co-winner of last year’s Swim Search, joins the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie with her appearance in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. She recently traveled to Belize for her photo shoot with Derek Kettela, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Wright to the fold.
"Berkleigh's journey, from her academic endeavors at the University of Kansas to her leadership in the Broncos Cheerleading squad, illustrates a fusion of intellect, ambition, and magnetic charm," says editor in chief MJ Day. "Now making her debut as a Rookie in the 2024 issue, Berkleigh embodies excitement and unwavering determination, serving as an inspiration for others to chase their dreams."
While in Central America, we caught up with the 2022 Denver Broncos Cheerleader of the Year to chat about her brand debut, the SI Swimsuit models she admires most and more.
“I felt so comfortable and natural and beautiful”
Wright had no issues getting comfortable in front of the camera while on location in Belize with the SI Swimsuit team. After all, she landed the cover of the 2018 Denver Broncos Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar. Additionally, Wright walked the SI Swimsuit runway at the W South Beach during Miami Swim Week last summer, so she’s no stranger to swimsuit modeling.
“Today has been just unlike anything that I could have ever imagined in my head,” Wright shared of her time on set. “We shot five looks this morning and they just all went so fast. I felt so comfortable and natural and beautiful and the support and love I got was incredible.”
Wright has said that part of the reason she chose to apply for the 2023 Swim Search was to hopefully inspire other women to feel just as comfortable and confident in their own skin.
“I took this leap of faith because I feel that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a world-class organization that embodies everything I strive to be as a woman,” Wright notes. “It extends beyond beauty: they stand for being a strong individual with depth, brains, kindness and integrity. A brand that celebrates everyone’s differences, exhibiting that our imperfections are what makes us beautiful. SI Swim helped me embrace those ideals in myself, and now I strive to imprint that mindset in others.”
“It makes you just want to be a better version of yourself”
Wright, who was declared co-winner of the 2023 open casting call along with Achieng Agutu, Nina Cash, Sharina Gutierrez, Penny Lane, Jena Sims and Brittney Nicole, is a total girl’s girl who is vocal about her support of other women. In fact, many of the models associated with the SI Swimsuit franchise are a source of inspiration to Wright.
“When I think of SI Swimsuit, I think ‘strong’ because I think the brand is made up of such a diverse group of really, really strong women who support other strong women, and it makes you just want to be a better version of yourself,” she explains.
Specifically, Wright cites Vendela Kirsebom, Camille Kostek and Cindy Crawford as being major sources of influence.
“[Vendela’s] story is extremely inspiring, and she made me feel so welcome [last summer],” Wright says of the seven-time SI Swimsuit model. “I didn't know a lot of people going into [Miami] Swim Week, and she just made me feel like a part of the legacy just as she was, even though she was in [the magazine] however many years ago and has continued to carry that on. She made me feel like I was just as important, so that really left an imprint on me.”
As for Kostek, Wright feels a kinship with the 2019 cover star, as they both come from NFL cheerleader roots. Kostek was part of the New England Patriots cheer squad for two years, while Wright has been with the Broncos for five seasons thus far.
“We have very similar stories and her story was very inspiring to me,” Wright notes. “She went down the same path with NFL cheerleading and then headed into modeling and it just made me feel like I was good enough to do that. So she really pushed me to pursue my dreams.”
Additionally, Crawford, who posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 1988, has been a lifelong role model to Wright.
“I look up to her so much,” Wright says. “I remember seeing her in magazines growing up and remembering that I wanted to feel that way and look that way and be that way in everything that she does.”
“Be kind in everything that you do”
It’s safe to say that Wright considers the aforementioned women to be absolute icons—fitting with the magazine’s theme for the 60th anniversary issue: Be Legendary.
“Legendary to me means that you leave a long-lasting impact on somebody, even if it's just one person,” she says. “I think being able to leave behind some type of legacy that people want to carry on, that's what I think of [as] legendary. And I think Sports Illustrated Swimsuit does a great job of depicting that.”
Whether she’s striking a pose in front of the camera, performing on Empower Field at Mile High or hard at work during her day job in account management, Wright approaches each of her pursuits with kindness and compassion at the forefront.
“Be kind in everything that you do, no matter where you are, who you are, who you become,” Wright offers. “I think it’s so important that we all instill kindness in our hearts because you never know what everyone’s going through and you never know the impact that you can make—even if it’s small—on someone’s life.”