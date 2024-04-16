2024 Swimsuit Rookie Jena Sims Embraces a ‘New Chapter’ of Life
Cara O’Bleness
Model, mom and non-profit founder Jena Sims knows a thing or two about perseverance. The 35-year-old applied for SI Swim Search three times before she was finally named as a co-winner of last year’s open casting call.
“The first year I got the first round of interviews and that was it,” Sims explains while on location during her 2024 rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Mexico. “The second year they just opened it up to TikTok and it came and went, and then, my third year, finally bit.”
A philanthropist, fashion designer and brand ambassador, we couldn’t be more excited for Sims to join the SI Swimsuit family with the publication of the 60th anniversary magazine, out in May.
“Jena embodies the tenacity, determination and dedication that we look for in all talent that represent our brand,” says editor in chief MJ Day. “She’s extremely hard working, champions her non-profit, Pageant of Hope, and gracefully balances the roles of devoted new mother and supportive wife, proving that strength and compassion go hand in hand. We are thrilled to welcome her as a rookie for the 2024 issue.”
Earlier this year, Sims stepped in front of photographer Yu Tsai’s camera for her feature in the forthcoming SI Swimsuit Issue. While on set, we caught up with the bubbly Georgia native to learn more about her journey to the SI Swimsuit Issue, what she’s learned throughout the years and her advice for Swim Search hopefuls.
“This is the beginning of ... a huge new chapter of my life”
Before flying to Mexico for her rookie photo shoot, Sims celebrated the occasion with her friends and family, including her husband, pro golfer Brooks Koepka, and their 8-month old son, Crew.
Posing for the issue at only four months postpartum, Sims says she prepared herself for stepping in front of the camera by eating a clean, high-protein diet full of healthy carbs, fruits and vegetables. She also prepped for her moment in the spotlight by watching behind-the-scenes footage of brand stars like Camille Kostek, Nina Agdal, Kate Upton and Brooks Nader to draw some inspiration.
On the day of her photo shoot, Sims was up at 3:50 a.m. to pump breast milk before squeezing in a quick 15-minute workout, complete with squats, lunges and crunches. She calls her experience on set “electric” and notes that after the first shot of the day was done, her nerves started to subside.
“Being a rookie, it just feels right,” Sims explains. “I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”
Sims notes that while the photo shoot itself was “absolutely amazing,” it represented something so much bigger.
“The photo shoot for me is just such a small part, even though it is probably the best day of my life,” she says. “It’s literally such a small part and like a bigger picture because it’s going to launch such a large platform for me and for all of us Swim Searchers.”
“Just do it”
While it took Sims three tries to make it into the fold, she never gave up on her goal of making it into the SI Swimsuit Issue. In fact, she says that hearing “no” has always simply tested her perseverance.
“I think you can learn so much with rejection,” Sims explains. “I’m a Capricorn, I’m very stubborn. So if I have a goal, I’m gonna go after it. I’m big on making the first move. I made the first move on my now husband, some of my biggest opportunities in life, some of my collaborations ... I made the first move.”
In addition to making her dreams come true through her tenacity, she’s also found a sisterhood among the six other women who were named co-winners of last year’s open casting call.
“We’re like-minded. We all come from different backgrounds, different ages, but we all have one goal in mind, and that’s just to make a change in the world,” Sims says of her fellow Swim Search co-winners. “And we’re all such big fans of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, but it’s really just about that camaraderie and that synergy that you really don’t get anywhere else.”
By sharing her story, Sims has now become a source of inspiration for other open casting call hopefuls. Her advice to those who hope to land in the pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue is quite simple.
“Just do it,” Sims advises. “Don’t be scared about what your coworkers are going to say, what your next door neighbor, what your crazy aunt is going to say, what your mom and your dad and your brother and your sister are going to say, your dog. Just do it for you. Don’t do it for anybody else.”
“I believe in going for anything that you want”
As the founder and president of HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens), Sims produces the Pageant of Hope™, an international event regarded as the most inclusive pageant in the world. She started her organization in 2005 with the goal of helping children and teens in challenging environments feel empowered.
“I did pageants myself and it freaking sucks losing a pageant,” Sims says. “Like, rejection is so real. So I wanted to create the most inclusive pageant in the world. Much like SI [Swimsuit] is probably the most inclusive magazine in the world, we have some parallels there. But every single person, every single participant leaves a winner in the Pageant of Hope™ ... and we make them feel beautiful for the day.”
Whether she’s wearing her entrepreneurial hat, reaching her modeling dreams or embracing the journey of new motherhood, Sims leads the way with confidence and continues to put herself out there, no matter what.
“I think especially in today’s day and age, women are sort of crippled by this imposter syndrome and I just don’t subscribe to that—I don’t believe in that at all,” Sims says. “I believe in going for anything that you want. I went for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. I went for so many different jobs that I’ve booked and dream brands that I’ve worked with because I made the first move. Don’t waste your good boob years sitting around. You’re only this young right now.”