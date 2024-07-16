3 Pretty Pastel Swimsuit Photos of Ashley Callingbull in the Dominican Republic
With her feature in 2022, Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous First Nations woman to grace the pages of the annual SI Swimsuit Issue. A finalist in that year’s Swim Search open casting call, the Canadian model traveled to the Dominican Republic for her photo shoot with the brand.
At the time, the actress, motivational speaker and beauty pageant winner noted that she was motivated to throw her hat in the ring in order to inspire other women to reach for their own dreams. Callingbull also mentioned that she was influenced by SI Swimsuit legend Tyra Banks, whom she adored since her first cover girl moment with the brand in 1996.
“I always think about the legacy I am going to leave behind and what doors I can open for others along the way. It was always a goal of mine to shatter glass ceilings and be the first Indigenous First Nations woman in Sports Illustrated,” she stated. “This dream is finally a reality and the most important part about it all is that I won’t be the last. I am opening the door for other Indigenous women to walk through and shine.”
Callingbull certainly did shine while on the SI Swimsuit set in the Caribbean country. She was photographed by Yu Tsai in a number of pastel pink and purple swimsuits, many of which featured unique textures, patterns and cut-outs. Below, find just a few of our favorite snapshots from her time on location with SI Swimsuit.