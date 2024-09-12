3 Stunning Pink Swimwear Photos of Kate Love in Belize
When it comes to chic swimwear, we feel we’ve established that Kate Love is an expert. The Canadian model is known for her streamlined, minimalist style—basically, the clean aesthetic that reverberates through her social media content. Where summer essentials are concerned, there is no better way to describe her go-to picks. Whether you’re talking casual afternoon outing looks or poolside style, Love always leans into clean, no-frills choices. She loves neutrals, and we can’t blame her—they’re classic, after all.
The styling for her 2022 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Belize was somewhat of a departure from that. In terms of silhouette, the swimwear choices for the brand feature were relatively simple—in the best way. Love doesn’t normally spring for over-the-top, and her swimwear for the photo shoot aligned with that. But in terms of hue, the styling was certainly a little bit brighter than Love’s norm.
Featuring pops of vibrant color, the swimwear was intended to enhance her bright backdrop on the coast of Belize. Thus, the tones were all appropriately bright—think oranges, purples and, of course, pinks.
If there was one color that played a larger role than most in that 2022 feature, it would likely be pink. A handful of her swimwear looks came in various shades of the warm hue, which stood in colorful contrast to the verdant green backdrop.
We’ve always adored Love’s style, and though the styling for her Belize feature was perhaps unlike her go-to everyday aesthetic, it was stunning all the same. Here are a few photos that prove as much.