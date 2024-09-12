Swimsuit

3 Stunning Pink Swimwear Photos of Kate Love in Belize

The Canadian model rocked a stunning handful of colorful swimsuits during her 2022 photo shoot.

Martha Zaytoun

Kate Love was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize.
Kate Love was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

When it comes to chic swimwear, we feel we’ve established that Kate Love is an expert. The Canadian model is known for her streamlined, minimalist style—basically, the clean aesthetic that reverberates through her social media content. Where summer essentials are concerned, there is no better way to describe her go-to picks. Whether you’re talking casual afternoon outing looks or poolside style, Love always leans into clean, no-frills choices. She loves neutrals, and we can’t blame her—they’re classic, after all.

The styling for her 2022 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Belize was somewhat of a departure from that. In terms of silhouette, the swimwear choices for the brand feature were relatively simple—in the best way. Love doesn’t normally spring for over-the-top, and her swimwear for the photo shoot aligned with that. But in terms of hue, the styling was certainly a little bit brighter than Love’s norm.

Featuring pops of vibrant color, the swimwear was intended to enhance her bright backdrop on the coast of Belize. Thus, the tones were all appropriately bright—think oranges, purples and, of course, pinks.

If there was one color that played a larger role than most in that 2022 feature, it would likely be pink. A handful of her swimwear looks came in various shades of the warm hue, which stood in colorful contrast to the verdant green backdrop.

We’ve always adored Love’s style, and though the styling for her Belize feature was perhaps unlike her go-to everyday aesthetic, it was stunning all the same. Here are a few photos that prove as much.

Kate Love
Kate Love was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Agua by Agua Bendita. Earrings by Virgins Saints & Angels. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Kate Love
Kate Love was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Kate Bock x bond-eye. Earrings provided by New York Vintage. Bracelet by Gianfranco Ferre provided New York Vintage. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Kate Love
Kate Love was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. Earrings by SVNR. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Published
Martha Zaytoun

MARTHA ZAYTOUN

Martha Zaytoun is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2023, she worked on the editorial board of the University of Notre Dame’s student magazine and on the editorial team at Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham Magazines in North Carolina. When not working, Zaytoun loves to watercolor and oil paint, run and water ski. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and a huge Fighting Irish fan.

Home/SwimNews