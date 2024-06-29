4 of Olivia Ponton’s Best SI Swimsuit Photos From Dominica
Olivia Ponton joined the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie for the 2022 issue, traveling to Montenegro for a dazzling feature with photographer James Macari. She then returned to the fold in last year’s issue, when the content creator posed for Amanda Pratt in Dominica.
While her first brand photo shoot embraced earthy tones and featured a distinctly laid-back vibe, Ponton’s feature in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue was all about glitz, glam and futuristic fashion trends.
In addition to her work with SI Swimsuit, the Florida native has also collaborated with American Eagle and been featured in international editions of Elle and Glamour. In an interview with Galore magazine last December, the 22-year-old opened up about how posing for the annual issue positively influenced her career trajectory.
“Through being a part ofSports Illustrated, I have been able to shoot with amazing photographers, travel to really cool places, and be a part of a really special community of women,” she told the outlet. “... It gave me the confidence boost to chase what I wanted and that is really what catapulted the start of my career. Shooting with their team has given me the confidence to chase my dreams. I am so thankful to be a part of the Sports Illustrated family.”
The feeling is certainly mutual—and in honor of Ponton’s continued success throughout the modeling and content creation industries, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snaps from her feature in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue.