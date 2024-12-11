5 Behind the Scenes Photos From Martha Stewart’s Legendary SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including Martha Stewart’s return to the fold as a brand legend.
When Martha Stewart posed for the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, her photo shoot nearly broke the internet. And just a year after traveling to the Dominican Republic with visual artist Ruven Afanador, the 83-year-old lifestyle guru returned to the fold as a brand legend.
Stewart jetted off to Hollywood, Fla., earlier this spring, where she posed in front of photographer Yu Tsai’s lens alongside 26 fellow brand icons. And while she starred on the cover of the previous year’s SI Swimsuit Issue in a white one-piece by Monday Swimwear and vibrant orange cover-up by TORSO CREATIONS, this year, the New Jersey native’s wardrobe was much more upscale. For the 60th anniversary legends photo shoot, Stewart, styled by Molly Dickson, rocked a golden Jenny Packham dress, which was accessorized with shoes by Britt Netta and Charlie Lapson jewelry.
While on location in the Sunshine State, Stewart confidently shared with the SI Swimsuit team her “why” for participating in the brand’s legends photo shoot, which ultimately resulted in a triptych of gorgeous magazine covers.
“It’s for me, actually. I’m doing it for me,” the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder stated. “I feel very happy that I have been able to live a good, long life as successfully as I have, and that I can still be photogenic and attractive enough to be in this amazing photograph.”
Stewart’s return to the fold was certainly one of our favorite SI Swimsuit moments this year, and in honor of the occasion, we’re throwing it back to a few behind the scenes images captured while the cookbook author was on set. You can also find her full gallery from the legends photo shoot here.
Stay tuned as we continue to reminisce on more incredible happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming days and weeks!