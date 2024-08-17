5 Bright and Beautiful SI Swimsuit Photos of Lori Harvey in Mexico
Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey added a role to her résumé this May when she joined the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie in the 2024 issue. The 27-year-old had the opportunity to travel to Mexico, where she was photographed by visual artist Yu Tsai.
For the styling on set, the SI Swimsuit fashion team was inspired by swim editorials from the 1980s, so the feature incorporated lots of bold color and extravagant jewelry. And while on location, Harvey had the incredible opportunity to model suits from her own brand, Yevrah Swim, for the 60th anniversary magazine.
“I get to see and experience so many different cultures, and see so many beautiful women with all different skin tones and body types,” Harvey stated while on set. “And so I drew a lot of inspiration from that, and also different shapes and designs from different fashion pieces that make me feel good and confident and sexy. All those things kind of helped me bring Yevrah Swim to life.”
Harvey, who is also the founder of SKN by LH, is incredibly involved in the design process, from start to finish.
“I created this brand from the ground up by myself, I designed everything myself, I picked the fabric, I picked the colorway,” Harvey added of Yevrah Swim. “I’m all about body positivity and inclusion, and I really wanted that to translate when I was creating the brand.”
In honor of her success as both a model and entrepreneur, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photographs from Harvey’s rookie feature in Mexico.