5 Incredible SI Swimsuit Photos of Christen Harper in Dominica
California native Christen Harper first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2021, when she participated in the brand’s Swim Search open casting call. Her photo shoot in Atlantic City resulted in Harper being named co-winner of that year’s competition.
The following year, she returned to the fold as a rookie, and was photographed in Barbados. The 31-year-old model completely blew the SI Swimsuit team away, yet again, and earned herself co-Rookie of the Year honors in 2022. Harper has been featured in each annual issue since her brand debut, and last year, she traveled to the Caribbean island nation of Dominica. This year, she was photographed in Portugal for the brand’s 60th anniversary issue.
While on set in Dominica, Harper had the incredible opportunity of modeling a bikini she designed. Her collaboration with B Swim featured a trendy animal print two-piece that the model rocked with confidence. It was such a momentous occasion, in fact, that she called it out on Instagram at the time.
“Here is a little sneak peak into the issue and I am wearing not just any bikini... WEARING A BIKINI I DESIGNED with my best friend @elizabethcturner for @b_swim 🖤,” Harper wrote in her caption. “What an absolute DREAM come true!!!! not only being in the magazine for a second year but @si_swimsuit and @mj_day giving me the opportunity to wear my own designs in these iconic images 🥹.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite images of Harper in Dominica, captured by photographer Amanda Pratt.