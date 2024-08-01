5 Incredible SI Swimsuit Photos of Paige Spiranac in Aruba
Though she was declared a brand legend this year, Paige Spiranac first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2018, when she was photographed by James Macari in Aruba. Six years later, the 31-year-old golf instructor returned to the SI Swimsuit set, this time for a group feature that took place in Hollywood, Fla.
While on location in the Sunshine State earlier this spring, we had the opportunity to catch up with Spiranac, who has previously spoken openly about how “life-changing” her brand feature in the Caribbean was.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” the Colorado native and former Division I athlete reflected upon her photo shoot in Aruba. “The shoot, and then also when the images were put online, it was in New York, right before the launch of the magazine, when the entire album came out,” she shared. “I had never seen myself like that before, coming from a golf background. And even though what I would wear would be deemed, you know, a little bit edgy for golf, I had never done a swimsuit photo shoot before, so it was completely different. And seeing those pictures, I was like, ‘That’s me. That’s the person I want to be.’”
Today, Spiranac is thriving as a content creator with a combined 5.6 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, where she regularly shares lifestyle content and videos from the green. We’re throwing it back to the photo shoot that started her journey with SI Swimsuit, below, where you’ll find a few of our favorite photographs from Aruba.