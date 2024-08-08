Swimsuit

5 Magical Photos of Model Chanel Iman in Belize

This year, the SI Swimsuit star returned to the fold for her fourth brand feature.

Cara O’Bleness

Chanel Iman was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Chanel Iman was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

When Chanel Iman first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2014, she traveled to Madagascar, where the 33-year-old worked with photographer Derek Kettela. The Georgia native went on to land two more back-to-back features in the annual publication, which took her to Utah and Zanzibar, where she worked with visual artists James Macari and Ruven Afanador, respectively.

For the first time since that 2016 spread, the mom of three returned to the fold in this year’s issue, SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary magazine. As Iman told us on the red carpet at launch events in May, returning to the fold after becoming a mother just seemed right.

“I just felt like, ‘You know what—why not?’” she explained of her choice to pose for the 2024 issue in Belize. “The issue is about celebrating women, and I felt like it was perfect for me to be in this issue.”

While on set in the Central American country, all of Iman’s swimwear adopted a quiet luxury aesthetic, meaning all of the suits she modeled for Kettela were white. From chicly accessorized bikinis to sleek one-pieces, Iman rocked all of her looks and nailed each and every one of her poses in the sand.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel even had the opportunity to wear an affordable and cute two-piece from Sports Illustrated’s swimwear line, which is currently available for purchase on Amazon.

Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photographs of Iman in Belize, captured for the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue.

Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by CALI DREAMING. Dress by Cult Gaia. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit top by Andi Bagus. Swimsuit bottom by CALI DREAMING. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Moeva. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
