5 Sizzling Photos of Birthday Girl Kate Upton in Mexico
Today, SI Swimsuit legend Kate Upton is celebrating her 32nd birthday, and in honor of her special day, we’re highlighting a few of her best moments with the brand.
The Michigan native first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2011, when she won Rookie of the Year honors following her photo shoot in the Philippines. Upton was also photographed in a New York studio in nothing but bodypaint that year.
The following year, Upton landed the cover of the 2012 SI Swimsuit Issue, and was photographed in Australia. The cover served as a major “catalyst for the evolution of the brand,” according to editor in chief MJ Day.
“After my first cover with [SI Swimsuit] in 2012, it really started this conversation about body positivity and inclusivity,” Upton stated. “When I look back at my first cover, I see how young I was and I also can’t help but be taken back to that massive moment [when] that cover launched and that conversation of my body and what my body was.”
Since then, the proud mom of one has landed numerous covers of the SI Swimsuit Issue and posed for the brand everywhere from Antarctica to Aruba to a zero-gravity photo shoot that took place in Cape Canaveral. This year, she posed for the front of the 60th anniversary magazine in Mexico, and also participated in a group feature with fellow brand legends in Hollywood, Fla.
Below, in honor of her birthday, we’re highlighting a few of our favorite photos from Upton’s feature in Mexico from the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.