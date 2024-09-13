5 Sizzling Red Swimsuit Photos of Xandra Pohl in Belize
In addition to being a professional DJ and social media superstar, Xandra Pohl added SI Swimsuit rookie to her already impressive résumé earlier this year. The 23-year-old Ohio native traveled to Belize for her rookie feature, where she was photographed in a number of stunning red swimsuits by visual artist Derek Kettela.
The University of Miami graduate is unapologetically authentic at all times, and believes there’s nothing more legendary than being your true self. “[Being] a legend is just being confident in yourself and whatever you are, whatever you stand for, just being passionate about it,” Pohl explained while on set in San Pedro. “I feel like if you’re passionate about it, you’re a legend.”
The styling on set for Pohl’s photo shoot was inspired by all things red, so she modeled several cherry-colored bikinis and crimson one-pieces in front of Kettela’s lens. One thing is for sure: red is certainly Pohl’s color. From Baywatch-inspired looks to sweet gingham sets, she rocked them all.
“If you’re a good person, good things will come,” Pohl advised while on location of her outlook on life. “I am a believer in that. Everything happens for a reason. If you were going through something bad, it happened for a reason, and you will learn from it, and you will move on, and you’re going to be 10 million times better.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite red hot looks from Pohl’s 2024 rookie SI Swimsuit feature in Belize.