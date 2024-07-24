5 Spectacular SI Swimsuit Photos of Hailey Clauson in Barbados
A legend of the brand, Hailey Clauson first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2015, when she double-dipped for two different features. That year, she was photographed in Kauai, Hawai’i, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. She returned to the fold each year through ’19, traveling to Turks and Caicos in 2016, resulting in a stunning photo shoot that earned her the cover of that year’s magazine. Clauson’s travels for the SI Swimsuit Issue have also found her in Indonesia, Finland, the Bahamas, Kangaroo Island, Barbados and the Dominican Republic.
This year was extra special for Clauson who, having returned to the fold in 2022 after taking two years away from the publication, was named a brand legend. She participated in a group feature in Hollywood, Fla., which was photographed by Yu Tsai and starred 26 fellow franchise icons.
“It’s pretty cool. I can’t believe now I’m a legend,” the 29-year-old California native told us while on location in the Sunshine State earlier this year. “It feels like I just shot my first year with the magazine. I was 19 the first year I shot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ... So it’s been a 10-year journey with the magazine. I’ve grown up with Sports Illustrated, and now I get to be in this room with all these women that I’ve admired, women that I’ve grown up with at the same time. It’s a very powerful moment.”
Outside of her work as a model, Clauson is the co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, a Los Angeles-based boutique modeling company. In honor of her continued success, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite pics from her 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue feature in Barbados.