5 Spectacular SI Swimsuit Photos of Hailey Clauson in Barbados

The brand legend traveled to the Caribbean country for the 2022 issue.

Cara O’Bleness

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

A legend of the brand, Hailey Clauson first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2015, when she double-dipped for two different features. That year, she was photographed in Kauai, Hawai’i, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. She returned to the fold each year through ’19, traveling to Turks and Caicos in 2016, resulting in a stunning photo shoot that earned her the cover of that year’s magazine. Clauson’s travels for the SI Swimsuit Issue have also found her in Indonesia, Finland, the Bahamas, Kangaroo Island, Barbados and the Dominican Republic.

This year was extra special for Clauson who, having returned to the fold in 2022 after taking two years away from the publication, was named a brand legend. She participated in a group feature in Hollywood, Fla., which was photographed by Yu Tsai and starred 26 fellow franchise icons.

“It’s pretty cool. I can’t believe now I’m a legend,” the 29-year-old California native told us while on location in the Sunshine State earlier this year. “It feels like I just shot my first year with the magazine. I was 19 the first year I shot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ... So it’s been a 10-year journey with the magazine. I’ve grown up with Sports Illustrated, and now I get to be in this room with all these women that I’ve admired, women that I’ve grown up with at the same time. It’s a very powerful moment.”

Outside of her work as a model, Clauson is the co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency, a Los Angeles-based boutique modeling company. In honor of her continued success, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite pics from her 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue feature in Barbados.

Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Earrings by Electric Picks. Necklace by Phoenix and Roze. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by SAME Los Angeles. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Leslie Amon. Earrings by Electric Picks. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Solid & Striped. Blazer by Rowing Blazers. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

