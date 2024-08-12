5 Stunning White Swimsuit Photos of Kate Love in Bali
Now an SI Swimsuit legend, Kate Love first worked with the brand in 2013, when she earned Rookie of the Year honors following her photo shoot with David Burton on Easter Island, Chile. The 36-year-old Canadian model returned to the fold each year through 2022, including the cover of the 2020 issue, which took place in Bali with photographer Yu Tsai.
Earlier this spring, Love participated in a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., for the 60th anniversary issue, marking her 11th feature in the annual SI Swimsuit Issue.
Outside of her modeling work, Love has been spending her off days by the pool in white swimwear this summer, which reminds us of her 2020 SI Swimsuit cover girl moment, when the styling on set was just as chic and neutral. Unsurprisingly, her cover year is the one that stands out most to Love.
“I think there was something about Bali,” she told us in 2022. “The feeling for me on set, I just felt so good in my body. I was happy. I felt confident. My hair was extra glowy that year, whatever it was. All the little things just felt like they were all coming together. And the team, I just had the best trip. I don’t know; I think every year there’s been something special and something magical about each one. The fact that they’re all different and that I’ve gotten to go so many places all around the world with these people is a dream.”
Below are a few of our favorite dreamy photos of Love modeling white swimwear in Bali.