5 Vibrant SI Swimsuit Photos of Chrissy Teigen in Indonesia
Now an SI Swimsuit legend, Chrissy Teigen first joined the brand in 2010, when her photo shoot in the Maldives earned her Rookie of the Year honors. She returned to the fold each year through 2017, traveling to exotic locations like Chile, Zanzibar and Indonesia for her features in the annual issue.
Teigen earned the cover of the 2014 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside brand stars Lily Aldridge and Nina Agdal for the brand’s 50th anniversary. Ten years later, the 38-year-old model, entrepreneur and proud mom of four landed both a solo cover and a group cover: the first following her feature at her Los Angeles home, and another after a photo shoot with 26 fellow brand legends, both captured by Yu Tsai.
Teigen, who describes herself as “resilient, loving and empathetic,” returned to the fold this year because she appreciates how SI Swimsuit champions diversity while celebrating the accomplishments of women featured within the pages each year.
“SI Swimsuit is breaking the mold of what people think beauty standards are, of what beauty should be,” she stated. “They’ve always celebrated women as whole [people]. It’s not just this is a beautiful woman to look at, but this is a beautiful person to be around. It’s something I realized from my very first meeting with MJ [Day, editor in chief], even before getting into a swimsuit. We sat and talked for hours about our dreams, goals and visions for my future. That was 14 years ago. Seeing the magazine evolve, and seeing MJ turn it into this magazine with such incredible, diverse women is really beautiful to see.”
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photographs from Teigen’s 2017 photo shoot in Sumba Island, Indonesia, captured by James Macari.