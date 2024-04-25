These 6 Pics From Barbados Explain Why Christen Harper Won Rookie of the Year
Ananya Panchal
Three-time SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper just keeps on winning. The Southern California native, who was discovered through the Swim Search in 2021, was declared the co-winner of the open casting call that year, securing her spot in the ’22 magazine. That year, she traveled to Barbados with photographer Ben Watts for a breathtaking beachside photo shoot, which earned her co-Rookie of the Year honors. Last year, the 30-year-old was captured by Amanda Pratt in Dominica, where she served the most ethereal, Mother ature-inspired vibes in the stunning Caribbean country.
“Once upon a time, I looked at the images of Sports Illustrated and I saw these women that were confident and sure of themselves and that’s what I wanted to be,” Harper said. “I wanted to be here today to hopefully do that for another girl. It’s important for girls to feel confident because then they go through life and they go after careers and jobs that are important. I just want them to see these images and feel proud of themselves and feel like they can do anything because they can.”
Today, Harper is passionate about empowering young girls to be confident and never give up on their dreams. She regularly volunteers and gives back to her community, either in Los Angeles or in Detroit, where she lives part-time during the NFL season. Harper got engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff in June 2022, after the two met on dating app Raya in 2019.
Below are six fun, colorful and summery photos from her 2022 rookie feature in Barbados.