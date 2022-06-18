Christen Harper has had a huge year. From becoming an SI Swimsuit Rookie shooting in Barbados to walking the red carpet at SI Swimsuit's launch party with her bff Katie Austin, the year has had incredible highs - and they just keep getting higher.

In an IG post to her followers, Harper announced the big news. She's now engaged to long-time boyfriend and QB of the Detroit Lions, Jared Goff.

"6.16.22 can’t wait for forever with you 🤍".

The comments were filled with fellow SI Swimsuit Models cheering her on. Brooks Nader wrote, "OMG CRYINGGG" and "CONGRATS MAMA". While Tanaye White commented, "OMGGGGG CONGRATS ❤️❤️❤️❤️" and "I’m so happy for youuuuu".

A private jet carrying the couples closest friends, including BFF Katie Austin, arrived to a beach resort to surprise the newly engaged Harper. Austin shared a video showing Harper walking down a revolving staircase only to be met with the surprise of the large crew.

Harper and Goff met back in early 2019 and have both lived in LA. We'd like to wish Harper and Goff a very happy engagement.