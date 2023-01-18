7 of Naomi Osaka’s Most Amazing SI Swimsuit Photos

Naomi Osaka is one of the most influential athletes in sports today. The tennis pro broke barriers as the first female Black athlete featured on an SI Swimsuit cover in 2021.

In addition to her athletic achievements, such as being the first Asian player to hold the No. 1 ranking in singles and the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam tournament, Osaka is also known for her activism and business ventures.

She is consistently outspoken about racial injustice, human rights and mental health. Osaka also has collaborated with fashion brands such as Levi’s and Frankie’s Bikinis and even launched her own skincare line called KINLÒ, which specializes in producing sun-care products for melanin-rich skin.

The 25-year-old recently announced her first pregnancy and will be taking a break from tennis, but she plans to return to the court next season.

It’s no surprise Osaka was a standout in the 2021 SI Swimsuit issue. Here are some of our favorite moments from her feature.