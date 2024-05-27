7 Perfect Photos From Nina Agdal’s SI Swim Debut in Desroches Island, Seychelles
SI Swimsuit legend Nina Agdal made her debut with the brand in 2012, and posed for a total of six consecutive magazine features, landing on the cover of the ’14 issue alongside fellow brand icons Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.
This year, the supermodel returned to the fold for an extra special in-studio feature alongside 26 other trailblazing women who have impacted the franchise over the years. Agdal also posed on the breathtaking beaches of Belize and proved that she’s totally still got it.
“Being an SI Swimsuit legend is really special. It’s about being part of a group that’s not just about beauty. It’s about being kind, smart, unafraid to be yourself, and pushing boundaries where they need to be pushed,” she said while on location earlier this spring in Hollywood, Fla. “There’s a lot of power in unity and supporting each other.”
The 32-year-old, who is engaged to WWE star and internet personality Logan Paul, is also expecting her first baby with the 29-year-old.
“I’m engaged, so I’m really excited for the next chapter in my life. Family, marriage and just doing that whole thing of adulthood, which is so new to me,” she gushed. “Growing up is fun, I’m doing it.”
Today, Agdal is super passionate about health, wellness and fitness. The Denmark native uses her platform to share moments of her life and speak candidly on what the modeling industry is like.
Below are seven stunning pics from her SI Swimsuit debut with James Macari in Desroches Island, Seychelles, which earned her Rookie of the Year honors.