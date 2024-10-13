Achieng Agutu Is in Her Element Showing Off Cellulite in Hot Pink Two-Piece in Kenya
Achieng Agutu is sharing the most powerful reminder that bears repeating: all bodies are bikini bodies and all bodies are sexy.
The content creator, who made her SI Swimsuit debut this year after co-winning the 2023 Swim Search open casting call, traveled to Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai for her rookie feature in the 60th anniversary issue. The Kenya-born model, who moved to New York City in her early teenage years, uses her platform to constantly inspire women to step into their power and confidence. In the midst of sharing her lifestyle, beauty and fashion faves, the self-proclaimed “Tantalizing Confidence Queen” is also an inspirational force in the body positivity community and allows her sassy personality and wisdom shine on social media.
In a new Instagram carousel, the The Queen's Archives with Achieng Agutu podcast host posed in a stunning magenta bikini from Asos on the pristine white steps of the Swahili Beach Resort in Ukunda, Kenya. The model, who starred on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam earlier this summer, accessorized with some chunky bedazzled ivory bangles from Karen and Rita jewelry, and a green straw bucket hat to shield her face from the sun.
“Reminder that this is what a size 14, 195 pound woman looks like😮💨 SEXYYYYYYYYY!!! GET WITH ITTTTTT!!! Idk if its just me, but I literally only thrive in warm weather. I wanna have my stretch marks in the wind, my fupa in the water and my cellulite in the sand🌊That cold weather, wahhhhhhh let them send it to your Ex’s house😭 Anywhooooooo, def feel like im in my element☀️☀️🌴,” Agutu captioned the post. She tagged photographer Shane Augustus.
In the second snap, she posed against a lush palm tree, and in the third slide, she showed off her flawless skin and fierce smolder.
“Frame worthy 🔥,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Tanaye White commented.
“Omggggggg you are gorgggg,” magazine editor in chief MJ Day added.
“I fear this colour was made for you,” makeup guru Stephanie Valentine chimed.
“pink is YOUR color 💕,” Fuse TV agreed.
“Obsessed 🔥💖💖💖💖,” content creator Juliet Olanipekun wrote.
While on set during her rookie SI Swimsuit feature, Agutu felt proud to serve as the representation she didn’t have growing up. Between Day and photographer Yu Tsai cheering her on while in Mexico, she was totally in “the best hands possible.”
“There’s been a lot of women who have reached out to me since I announced that I was going to be a [2024 SI Swimsuit] rookie who have just said like, ‘You don’t understand how huge this is for us, you don’t understand how special this is for us to see someone who looks like us in the pages of SI [Swimsuit],” she shared. “I think it’s kind of full-circle for me to see all the work I’ve done getting to a point where it’s helping someone.”