Achieng Agutu’s Confidence and Radiance Are Palpable in These 5 Pics From Mexico
SI Swimsuit rookie Achieng Agutu made a splash with her feature in the 2024 issue, which also marked the publication’s 60th anniversary. Born and raised in Kenya, Agutu describes herself as the “tantalizing confidence queen,” and accurately so. Her radiance, good vibes, positivity and fierce energy are literally palpable in her photos from her feature with photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico.
The influencer, who uses her platform to encourage other women to step into their power and be unapologetically fearless in every endeavor, was discovered through the Swim Search. She was named one of seven co-winners of the 2023 open casting call, securing her spot in this year’s magazine.
“My story is being told on this platform, [and] it’s so reassuring to me that my story is worthy of being listened to and celebrated. There’s been a lot of women who have reached out to me since I announced that I was going to be a [2024 SI Swimsuit] rookie who have just said like, ‘You don’t understand how huge this is for us, you don’t understand how special this is for us to see someone who looks like us in the pages of SI [Swimsuit],’” she reflected while on location earlier this year. “I think it’s beautiful to see someone just live so vibrantly and vivaciously and happily in their skin and in themselves, so I think beauty is confidence. Confidence is such an important part of someone’s being. I know it’s hard to get there, but I think that’s what’s so beautiful to me.”
Agutu, who is known on social media as @noordinarynoire, is constantly sharing inspiring, uplifting mantras and messages as well as lifestyle, style and beauty tips. She also advocates for more diversity and inclusion in the modeling and fashion industries.
Below are five phenomenal photos from Agutu’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Mexico.