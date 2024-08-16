Alex Morgan’s 4 Favorite Moments From the Paris Olympics Have One Thing in Common
Though she didn’t represent the U.S. women’s national team at the summer Olympics this year, three-time Olympian Alex Morgan excitedly cheered on the United States at every opportunity. And now that the games are officially over, the 35-year-old San Diego Wave FC striker has revealed her top four favorite moments from the Paris Olympics: and they all involve women’s sports.
Morgan, a three-time SI Swimsuit model, called out surfer Caroline Marks’s Olympic gold medal win as the first epic moment on her list, along with Team USA women who dominated the 4x400 relay. Of course, Morgan, who has two Olympic medals to her name, also mentioned the USWNT winning gold, and lastly, the U.S. women’s rugby team taking home the bronze medal.
“This summer was for the girls 👏🤩,” Morgan declared in the caption of her Aug. 15 Instagram reel.
“The rugby mention 🙌 ,” Team USA rugby player Kristi Kirshe cheered. “We love you!!”
“It definitely was for the girls!!!!! ‘Everyone watches women’s sports,’” someone else cheered, noting the tagline of TOGETHXR, the lifestyle brand cofounded by Morgan, Sue Bird, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel.
“Even though you didn’t make the Olympic team I love how you still support the women!” another fan noted.
“Feminine US energy was trending in Paris!!!” another user cheered.
“These were exciting games and I love seeing the women shine,” someone else wrote.
Marks, a 2020 SI Swimsuit model, eagerly reposted the reel to her own IG story, where she wrote “Let’s go I’m fan girling @alexmorgan13.”