Alex Morgan’s SI Swimsuit Cover in St. Lucia Is a Powerful Display of Athleticism

Even fellow professional athletes occasionally become starstruck in front of one another. Such was the case in a moment that has quickly gone viral, in which Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler found himself awestruck over retired NWSL star Alex Morgan.

When the two crossed paths at a San Diego Wave FC investor meeting recently, Butler was captured pointing out Morgan while referring to her as a superstar. The team’s official Instagram account shared the moment on Sunday, March 29, which has quickly picked up steam around the internet—and garnered tons of comments.

“🤣🤣 no idea he was doing this lol too good,” the 36-year-old athlete wrote in the comments section of Butler hyping her up.

“Same @jimmybutler, same 😂,” the official Togethxr account chimed.

“Jimmy Buckets x Alex Morgan 🔥🔥🔥🔥 some see investors I see a couple of GOATS! 🐐,” the LFGSD page noted.

“He gets it,” The Daily W stated.

“Such a valid reaction though 😂,” another follower noted.

“So cool to see @jimmybutler backing women’s sports!” someone else added.

Butler joined the San Diego Wave FC as a minority investor in October 2025, citing his love of both the sport and the area for his commitment to the group.

“Soccer has been a passion of mine for a long time, and being part of the game in a meaningful way has always been a dream,” Butler, an Olympic medalist and six-time NBA All-Star, said at the time. “San Diego has become a city close to my heart, and I’m proud to invest in a Club that is pushing boundaries, building something lasting, and setting a new standard for what women’s sports can be both on and off the pitch.”

Before she retired from professional soccer in the fall of 2024, Morgan traveled to the SI Swimsuit set on not one but three occasions. She was photographed for the 2012 magazine in body paint, posed for the 2014 issue on Guana Island and landed the cover of the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue following her feature in St. Lucia. And just like Butler, we were equally starstruck by Morgan each and every time she stepped foot onto the SI Swimsuit set.

When she was photographed by Ben Watts in the Caribbean country, Morgan spoke about her fight for pay equity in professional women’s soccer as well as her desire to always show up as her full self, regardless of any outside noise.

“I think a lot of times, especially online, as a female athlete, I’m put into a box, and I can’t sit out of that box without being judged,” she stated. “I’m unapologetic in the things that I do, the things I want to conquer, and really demanding of what we deserve.”

Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots of Morgan from the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Pistol Panties. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated