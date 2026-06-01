The Making of SI Swimsuit 2026 in Montauk, N.Y.
Four brand regulars and four familiar faces posed for this year’s issue in New York.
For the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, Nina Agdal, Remi Bader, Hannah Berner, Nicole Williams English, Erin Marley Klay, Tunde Oyeneyin, Ali Truwit and XANDRA were all photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk. N.Y. Read more about the shoot, photographed by Ben Watts, here.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Published | Modified