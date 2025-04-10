Alix and Ashtin Earle Are All Smiles on Vogue Türkiye Cover on National Siblings Day
The Earle sisters dropped the sweetest surprise, fittingly on National Siblings Day. SI Swimsuit digital cover model Alix Earle and her younger sister Ashtin debuted their first ever Vogue shoot together for the cover of Vogue Türkiye.
Alix shared the news with her 4.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday.
“Better together @vogueturkiye 🫶🏼 Can’t describe the feeling of getting to live beyond my biggest dreams & getting to do it with my sister and best friend 🥹 Thank you Vogue for having the Earle Girls :))))”
Ashtin cheekily commented, “this is so insane it's making me nausrous” while sharing the news to her own story, with Hilary Duff’s ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ as fitting background music.
“vogue with my big sister 🥹 my delusions have somehow become a reality,” she added.
On the cover, the Earle girls have their bright smiles on display with Ashtin holding her older sister on her back. The dark-haired beauty is styled in a two piece sage green set that flaunts a striking set of abs, while Alix’s toned arms are on display in a classic white leotard. A cherry red purse to match her pair of tights sits in the foreground.
The shoot also tapped into the sisters’ individual styles. In a solo shot, Alix rocks a cinched football jersey stamped with an ‘8’ as a nod to her long time NFL beau, Braxton Berrios. The ‘fit is contrasted with a white lace mini skirt and blue footwear.
In conjunction with the cover, Alix also takes her fanbase behind the scenes with a newly posted vlog on YouTube leading up the shoot. When the sisters are getting ready, they open up about their excitement for this new opportunity.
“I get to do my first vogue cover with my sister!” Alix shared in the vlog titled, ‘Facing My Fears: Moving, Acne & Vogue.’
“Thank god; I wouldn't be able to do this alone!” Ashtin responds as the two embraced in a hug.
The internet was as equally starstruck as us, as fellow SI Swimsuit models loudly cheered on the ladies.
“Slayed the house boots down, Houston I'm deceased,” Livvy Dunne joked.
“Omg!!!!” Kate Austin added.
And of course, gal pals ran to the comments to support their besties, including Kristin Konefal and Sally Carden, who recently joined the Earle sisters at Ultra Music Festival in Miami.
"Unreal ❤️❤️❤️ so proud of you beautiful girls," Konefal shared.
"So proud of you two," Carden exclaimed.