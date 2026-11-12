Alix Earle Announces ‘Earle Meets World’ Season 2 Return, and Fans Are Beyond Excited

The holidays just came a little early for Alix Earle fans! This week, the content creator and Reale Actives brand founder announced that her Netflix reality series, Earle Meets World, has officially been renewed for another season of family fun (and drama).

On Thursday, Nov. 12, the three-time SI Swimsuit model—one of four fabulous cover stars on the magazine’s 2026 issue alongside Hilary Duff, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English with her breathtaking Botswana feature—shared the first Season 2 teaser on Instagram.

In the short clip, Earle walked with purpose while carrying a cardboard box of personal items. Sporting a classic look comprising a fitted black leather midi skirt, a white high-neck tank and metallic gold pumps, she chatted with her father, Thomas Earle, about the news. “O.K., Dad, when I said ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ I didn’t think it would be that bad,” the star quipped, teasing a little drama brewing behind the scenes before declaring, “I know, but we have to show it all.”

The clip ended with Earle moving into the Netflix offices, noting that she’s “making herself at home” since the show is officially back on the streamer. While no release date is currently available, Netflix noted that the exciting announcement comes after the reality show “became the top unscripted series of 2026 on Netflix social channels, generating 337.8 million impressions globally.”

ICYMI, the first season—which premiered back in September—followed not only Earle but her entire family as they navigated unique relationships and the model’s growing fame. The eight-episode arc ended on a cliffhanger, with Earle calling her ex-boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios, after their December 2025 breakup to ask if there was any “chance” the two could rekindle their romance.

Needless to say, fans of the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 runner-up have been waiting with bated breath to find out what happened during that fateful phone call, and were happy to learn that the series was making a comeback. To share their excitement, many followers and famous friends stopped by the Instagram comments to celebrate.

“Oh, Alix...I can’t wait!!!” The official NYX Cosmetics account wrote, directly referencing the dramatic Season 1 finale.

“The good news I needed today,” one fan proclaimed, with another adding, “This just made my morning 😍👏🏻.”

“I’m gonna need 10+ episodes pls,” another commenter simply concluded.

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