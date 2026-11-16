Alix Earle kicked off this week as the face of Bumble’s latest campaign, and fans couldn’t get enough of the cheeky, self-referential ad.

On Monday, Nov. 16, the content creator, Reale Actives founder and 2026 SI Swimsuit cover model—who landed a fabulous front-page feature in this year’s issue with her beautiful Botswana photo shoot—shared the humorous video across social media. Captioning the post, “We’re so back on [Bumble] 💛,” the clip starred Earle as a savvy single who’s totally over the whole “situationship” thing.

The video began with Earle on a date with comedian Pete Davidson. In the first moment of self-referential humor, the former Saturday Night Live star told the model he “talked to camera” for work, with Earle quipping, “Oh, that’s cool. It’s sort of the same thing that I do!” To which Davidson snarked, “Yeah, but when I do it, it’s different.” As those following the online discourse already know, Davidson recently faced backlash after making negative comments about influencers to Variety, specifically singling out women who film “Get Ready With Me” videos—a trend Earle helped popularize.

From there, the ad showed Davidson sealing his fate by refusing to open Earle’s car door for her, leading the content creator to head back for a meeting with her fellow singles in “The Situationship Room.” Sporting a sleek pinstriped suit set, Earle was all business as she chatted with her comrades about the state of modern dating. When one woman suggested that instead of trying something new, they perhaps return to “something old,” Earle joked that she had, and “he was almost her dad’s age.”

Earle also referenced her own recent viral moment as she read from an old tome that suggested the women try Bumble. The SI Swimsuit star noted that the text discussed the app’s ability to find compatible matches, with one of the women proclaiming, “Alix is reading!” This, of course, referred to Earle’s late September claim in an Interview Magazine Q&A that she’s “never read a book” except for “maybe Dr. Seuss.”

Needless to say, the ad quickly got attention online for its meta-humor and playful tone. At the time of this article’s publication, the ad had already garnered nearly 4 million views on Instagram in just a couple of hours. And of course, the comments were flooded with the model’s fans and famous friends cheering on her latest venture.

“Oh my god, this is so good,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin wrote, while January 2025 SI Swimsuit digital issue cover star Brianna LaPaglia added, “Lmaoooo.”

“This is good 👏,” content creator Desi Perkins proclaimed.

“Wait, I’m crying, after his influencer rant this is so golden,” one user concurred, referring to Davidson’s involvement.

“10/10 script—only the chronically online get it 😂,” another fan concluded.

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