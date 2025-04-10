Alix Earle Is Ready for Summer, Debuting Eye-Popping Light Blonde Hair on Instagram
How is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alix Earle getting ready for the summer season? Well, the social media influencer recently let her fans know she rings in the warmer weather by getting her hair done, an activity that leaves her feeling rejuvenated and ready for the bright sun.
Earle—who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Miami 2024—took to Instagram to share a quick clip of her at the hair salon. The “before” clip of her look featured her hair in a darker hue, since it had been some time since she’d received a touch-up. But once the “after” clip hits the screen, fans immediately see Earle’s blonde hair more vibrant and full of life. She’s all smiles in the second clip, showing that sometimes even a small change can do some good, writing in the caption, “Ok feeling more like myself.”
Although Earle is certainly feeling herself with the new change, her romantic partner, Braxton Berrios, seems to be a little late to the party. As per her recent TikTok video, Earle gave Berrios a video call to see if he would notice anything different about her appearance, but the Houston Texans wide receiver failed to spot Earle’s hair change, which Earle labeled in the video as her “fav horror story.”
Fortunately for Berrios, his sweet golden retriever energy is absolutely charming—so much so that neither Earle nor shippers of their relationship could stay mad at him for long:
“This man truly never stops smiling around you,” one commenter couldn’t help but notice.
“That’s the face of a man that knows he’s missing something but doesn’t know just quite what, but is just happy to see you 🥰,” another fan pointed out.
“He’s always smiling at you though so you can’t even be upset 🥹,” one fan noted.
“The struggle of being a blonde 🤣 he’s not the only one! we KNOW ❤️,” another commenter added, expressing sympathy.
Now that her hair is a lighter blonde, Earle is not only ready for the summer but also ready to have an amazing time at Coachella. She shares in another TikTok video that her upcoming trips include a quick stay in Los Angeles, Calif. before heading off to the music festival to dance to her heart’s content.
All she needs now is an outfit for the festival, but—with this fashionista—finding the right outfit should come super easy, especially with her hair looking fresh to death.