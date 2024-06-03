Alix Earle: 2024 Miami Swim

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami for the cover of the June 2024 SI Swimsuit Digital Issue.
The content creator and social media personality is well-known for her popular “get ready with me videos,” in which she shares fashion, beauty and lifestyle tips, as well as honest details about her life—covering everything from travel and work to family and relationships.
The New Jersey native’s rapidly-growing social media platforms and command of her audience has been described by media outlets as the “Alix Earle effect,” a nod to her impressive online presence. In addition to her popular TikTok account, Earle is the host of her own podcast, Hot Mess, in which she takes a deep dive into the details of her everyday life.
The styling for her beachfront photo shoot in Miami was glamorous, but undone. Featuring deep blue and green hues and metallic fabrics, windswept, salty hair and undone makeup, the photos from the Florida coast—where Earle has made her home—allowed her personality to shine.
Photographer: Yu Tsai Hair: Adam Maclay Makeup: Jojo Marchevsky Manicurist: Lauren Johnson
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. Earrings are vintage. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Korobeynikov. Shirt by Korobeynikov. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Oséree. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Bodysuit by Missoni. Bottoms by Belle the Label. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
