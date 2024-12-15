Alix Earle Hosts Epic ‘Jersey Shore’ Birthday Weekend in Hot Pink Bikini, Tracksuit
Alix Earle went full Jersey girl to celebrate her birthday this weekend, throwing a “24 at the shore” trip with her friends in Key West, Fla. The internet personality, who turns 24 on Monday, Dec. 16, decided to channel her hometown of Monmouth County, N.J. by throwing a Jersey Shore-themed party-filled weekend. Of course, Earle documented the weekend on social media, sharing packing and get ready with me videos on TikTok as well as some behind the scenes tea of their nights out. Though she and her pals weren’t really in Jersey—Earle relocated to Miami for college and has lived there since—they went hard to make it really feel like the Garden State.
Earle also parodied iconic moments from Jersey Shore—the MTV reality show that ran from 2009 to 2012 before returning for a reunion spinoff in 2018—in fantastic 'fits Snooki and JWoww would absolutely love. Among her looks included a hot pink velour tracksuit reminiscent of the classic Juicy Couture set, along with a hot pink string bikini. The Hot Mess With Alix Earle host accessorized in the most extra way, rocking big sunglasses, bedazzled hats reading “sexy” and “queen” and tall fuzzy boots that look like they came from Nicole Polizzi’s closet. The Jersey Shore era was full of Jersey club music, cheetah print and liquor, and the same can be said for Earle’s epic weekend.
The beloved reality show was also known for frequent bar fights between the cast and other club-goers, and, apparently, this can also be said for Earle’s weekend. In one TikTok from the weekend, Earle was seen walking outside with the Jersey Shore theme song “Get Crazy” by LMFAO playing, adding text over the clip: “I just dumped my drink on a guys head. The jersey in me is coming out.” Of course, fans flocked to her comments section to ask for more details and support her decision. The official Jersey Shore TikTok account commented, “we got a situation 🤭,” while a fan added, “we ride at dawn for Braxton.” Fingers crossed we get the tea on an episode of Hot Mess because I’m also super curious.
The Jersey Shore account continued to show love for Earle’s birthday weekend, adding on another TikTok video: “PARTY’S HEREEEE.”
During the trip, the group went out to bars in Key West as well as partied at a floating tiki bar. Watch Earle get ready for the boat trip in her hot pink bikini here.
Of course, Earle’s sister Ashtin attended the trip and she also documented some of the biggest moments on her social pages. Other partygoers included Earle’s boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, and comedian and influencer Jake Shane. The SI Swimsuit model enlisted Berrios and Shane for a hilarious TikTok in which she used a voiceover of Snooki.
Earle’s weekend was complete with a cheetah print birthday cake and cookies that included memorable quotes from Jersey Shore, including the infamous letter in which Snooki and JWoww informed Sammi that Ronnie was cheating on her. A classic!
As a Jersey girl myself, I’m obsessed with Earle’s birthday weekend and can’t wait to see more photos and videos from the trip.