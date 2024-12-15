5 Adorable Pre-Show Photos of Alix Earle and Her Sisters Rehearsing Their Runway Walk
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including Alix Earle walking the Miami Swim Week runway with her three sisters.
Just after she was announced as SI Swimsuit’s inaugural cover girl for the month of June, Alix Earle strutted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week. While she opened the show solo, the 23-year-old New Jersey native also walked the catwalk with her three younger siblings at her side later on in the evening.
Earle and her sisters, Izabel, Ashtin and Penelope, are incredibly close, and the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host divulged how her family sweetly supported her when her digital cover was revealed in late May.
“They all texted me as soon as it went up,” Earle told us of her siblings. “And I got a [group] FaceTime call because my family was in the car going to the airport on the way down to Miami [for Swim Week] and they all were together and they were like, ‘Alix, you looked so good.’ And even my little sibling, Penelope, she’s brutally honest, and she was like, ‘I would tell you if it doesn’t look good. Like, it looks great.’”
Earle is the oldest, and she also has a younger brother named Thomas. The four of her siblings often appear in her TikTok content, where the University of Miami graduate is known for her “get ready with me” videos and relatable lifestyle content.
When she took to the Miami Swim Week catwalk with her sisters, Alix and Ashtin rocked black-and-white bikinis, while Izabel and Penelope were styled in bright red and pink one-pieces, respectively. However, before they hit the runway for the show, they had to practice their walk.
Below, check out a few exclusive behind the scenes photos of Earle and her sisters practicing their struts before taking the stage later in the evening.
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming weeks!