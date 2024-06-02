Alix Earle Makes Her Miami Swim Week Debut Alongside Three Younger Sisters
Alix Earle is perhaps best known for her popular and honest “get ready with me” videos. She is a social media personality with a growing following and the host of Hot Mess, a podcast following Earle’s life beyond the camera, revealing details about everything from relationships to work.
Her authentic beauty, fashion and lifestyle tips paired with her candid and honest personal stories have combined to make her one of the leading social media personalities in the U.S. Her rapid rise to acclaim and ability to connect with her followers has widely been referred to as the “Alix Earle effect,” proving her prominence in the world of content creation.
The June 2024 SI Swimsuit Digital Issue cover girl hit the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week this evening. Shop her looks below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Shop Alix Earle’s Miami Swim Week runway looks
Sommer Swim Ryan Blue Fondale - Halter Bikini Top, $109 and Farrah Blue Fondale - Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, $99 (sommerswim.com)
Alix’s suit - bond-eye sera crop, $160 and sinner brief eco, $90 (bond-eye.com)
Ashtin’s suit - bond-eye nino crop, $125 and milo brief, $95 (bond-eye.com)
Penelope’s suit - Kids Classic Swim Bubblegum, $105 (hunzag.com)
Izabel’s suit - Kids Classic Swim Red, $105 (hunzag.com)
Every summer, Miami Swim Week gives designers the chance to debut the best swimwear styles of the season. And each year, SI Swimsuit hosts a own runway show, featuring models in their favorite swimwear picks.
This year’s weekend-long event kicked off on Friday morning with an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. The afternoon brought a poolside event featuring designer pop-ups and brand activations. The models rounded out the evening with a VIP welcome dinner and after party.
Saturday morning brought an early morning workout led by Katie Austin in collaboration with DOGPOUND. Following a private brunch and beauty treatments, the models headed to their runway rehearsal and hair and makeup. Before taking to the runway, each model walked the red carpet and chatted with cohosts Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.