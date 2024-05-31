Alix Earle Is SI Swimsuit’s Inaugural Digital Issue Cover Model
SI Swimsuit is proud to announce our brand new, one-of-a-kind digital issues with inaugural cover model Alix Earle. The content creator and podcast host posed for the front of the June 2024 digital issue in Miami with photographer Yu Tsai.
“We are incredibly excited to introduce this dynamic new approach to delivering Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content,” MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief, says. “Our goal is to elevate the SI Swimsuit brand to new heights while staying true to our legacy of celebrating beauty, diversity and important storytelling. With our new digital issues, we are keeping pace with the rapidly evolving media landscape while also providing additional opportunities for talent alike to share their narratives and upcoming projects with our robust audience.”
The first digital issue, launching on June 3, will feature in-depth interviews, as well as travel guides, unfiltered moments from Earle on set and more. Following today’s announcement, the Hot Mess podcast host will make her runway debut with the brand during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on Saturday, June 1. Tune in here to watch the runway show in real time.
While our legendary print issue will continue to publish annually, we’ll continue to bring you culturally timed digital issues featuring in-depth storytelling from global talent.