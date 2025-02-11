Alix Earle Responds to Those Ongoing Braxton Berrios Engagement Rumors
Alix Earle is letting the world know that when she and her longtime partner Braxton Berrios take the next step in their relationship, it will be on their time and their time only.
The Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast host talked to E! News at the GQ Bowl on Feb. 7, clearing up what she meant when she teased an engagement last month on TikTok. According to SI Swimsuit's inaugural digital cover star, the video was meant to be playful rather than serious. She also let the media outlet know that she’s simply not in a rush with her relationship and is, instead, allowing herself to enjoy life as it is now.
“That was kind of a wild one of me to pull,” Earle said, referring to her TikTok post. “But no, nothing right now. [We’re] both focused on our careers and having fun, but it's going great.”
The 24-year-old New Jersey native—who made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Miami in 2024 with photographer Yu Tsai—first sparked romance rumors with Berrios in March 2023 when she hinted at a budding romance. Fans didn't know who she was referring to until around a month or two later when it was confirmed to be the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.
After more teases on TikTok, Earle and Berrios officially went public on the 2023 ESPY Awards red carpet. Following their debut, the two continued to hit various relationship milestones and PDA moments such as celebrating birthdays together and going on vacations. And fans still remember the day the couple went Instagram official.
Despite all the public sightings and Instagram flicks, it wasn't until November 2023 that Earle confirmed on an episode of Call Her Daddy that she was off the market.
With how well their relationship has been going, including hitting their first anniversary in November 2024, it’s only natural that the two have begun to talk about getting engaged, even if it’s just an inside joke between the two.
“It was just a fun joke because everyone was posting these outlandish things with TikTok being banned. I asked Braxton and he was like, ‘Oh my god, go ahead, post it. That's so funny,'” Earle said earlier this month about the engagement tease. “He was in on it. He wasn't shocked.”
Although Earle and Berrios may not be getting married anytime soon, it’s safe to say that they’re in it for the long haul.