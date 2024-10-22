Alix Earle Responds to Boyfriend Braxton Berrios’s NFL Season-Ending Injury: ‘You Inspire Me’
Alix Earle is showing some love in support of boyfriend Braxton Berrios after the Miami Dolphins wide receiver tore his ACL during a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 20. Though he has been placed on team’s injured reserve list, meaning he has to miss at least four games, he’s taking the injury seriously and will likely be out for the rest of the season. The 29-year-old, who has been a standout throughout his seven years in the NFL, took to Instagram to share the news and reflect on the road ahead.
“Absolutely heartbroken. Due to an injury yesterday my season is over, the road ahead is measured in months and not days, but I find comfort in knowing I’ve been here before. If you’re lucky like me, adversity has become a close friend. It means you’re chasing something not easily attainable and through all the failures and setbacks you’ve persevered. There’s pain along the way, but what’s on the other side makes it all worth it,” Berrios wrote on Monday, Oct. 21. “ ... After the dust settles the choice each day is going to be pretty straightforward- have this be a part of my story or have it be the end of my story.”
The North Carolina native also included a quote from the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant: “If you see me in a fight with a bear, pray for the bear.”
Earle, who became SI Swimsuit’s first digital issue cover girl in June, shared a sweet message of support for her boyfriend on her Instagram story.
“It’s crazy how things can change in a matter of seconds ... especially seeing how much hard work you put into the game not only physically but mentally,” the 23-year-old wrote. “Day in and day out you inspire me and I have no doubt that you will be back and better in no time. Proud to be by your side and cheer you on. I love you.”
The social media sensation kept her relationship with Berrios somewhat private for the first several months, referring to him online and on her Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast simply as “NFL Man.” The couple, who both graduated from the University of Miami, began officially dating in November of 2023 and have been inseparable ever since. They constantly gush about each other‘s work ethic and make giant gestures of love for one another publicly.