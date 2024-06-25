Alix Earle Talks Transparency, Uplifting Fellow Women in Content Creation
Content creator Alix Earle is known for her transparency, and her lovable candor is one of the many reasons she was chosen as SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model.
Whether the 23-year-old is sharing a quick “get ready with me” video with her 6.9 TikTok followers or opening up about her acne journey with her 3.6 million Instagram fans, Earle always keeps it real. We caught up with the University of Miami graduate in Florida earlier this month, ahead of her appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week. During our conversation, she talked about her dedication to always being open and honest with her online community.
“I try to be very transparent with my audience. I share everything with them, and I also try to embody a confident woman,” Earle tells us of her community, which is 90% female. “Portraying confident women and giving out the message to any women out there that you can do what you want and you can achieve your goals and be the best version of yourself [is my goal].”
By being transparent with her followers, Earle hopes that her content serves as a reminder to young women that social media is just a snippet of reality.
“I hope that [my platform] gives younger women a better understanding of everything that goes into being human,” the New Jersey native adds. “I think growing up on social media, I would just see such picture-perfect moments. And I think that was part of me at times, especially dealing with acne and looking to social media and seeing everyone with glass skin, and I’ve spoken to a lot of the girls in my audience when I meet them and they always reassure me, they’re like, ‘This has changed my life so much and just given me so much confidence’ from just a simple post that I do. So I hope that [my content] just normalizes the good and the bad and everything that goes into being human.”