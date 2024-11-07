Angel Reese Hits Big Milestone With New Podcast, Promises Special Episode
If there’s one thing that we know for sure, it’s that Angel Reese is not letting her off-season go to waste. Ever since the 2024 WNBA Draft pick’s season ended in mid-September, the young star has been making her way around the country, stopping at various high-profile events (the CFDA Awards included) and a handful of professional sporting events (including fieldside appearances at a Baltimore Ravens Game and a Chicago Bears game and a courtside appearance at a Chicago Bulls matchup).
But events aren’t the only thing keeping Reese busy this off-season. In addition to these obligations, the 22-year-old has been hard at work on her latest venture, the Unapologetically Angel podcast. The Sky forward was still in season when the project first launched; she teased it at the end of August and then released the first full episode on Sept. 5.
Each week since, she has released an episode of the podcast, featuring a different high-profile athlete or celebrity. Thus far, some of her impressive guests have included the likes of Shaq and Dwyane Wade.
In just over two months, Reese (with her engaging personality and star guest list) has built the foundation of something big. Her podcast’s Instagram page has already reached 100,000 followers, the athlete announced on her own story on Nov. 6. And it’s only poised to keep growing, too.
Reese’s next two guests are already in the works. The first is American stylist Law Roach. In honor of reaching the 100,000 follower milestone, Reese is releasing the “special episode” on Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. EST. Roach, who is perhaps most well-known for styling popular actress Zendaya, is unlike any of the other guests that Reese has welcomed to the show thus far. Though she has invited non-athletes onto the podcast, Roach is the first fashion industry guest to make an appearance—and it’s sure to be a good one at that.
The second is a popular YouTuber, Marco Summers, who goes by the name of Funny Marco. Known for his merchandise, which typically features comical phrases, Reese enlisted him to help promote her own merch in a recent Instagram story ahead of the release of their episode together. Summers complied, telling the camera that the basketball player “begged” him to do it in an amusing outtake posted to Reese’s Instagram story.
The comical clip is a promising teaser for their episode together, which will likely drop next week. In the meantime, we’ll be listening in to her conversation with Roach.