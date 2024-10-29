Alix Earle, Angel Reese, More Celebs Stun at 2024 CFDA Awards
The 2024 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards were a dazzling convergence of style and star power, as celebrities from across fashion, sports and entertainment gathered to honor outstanding contributions to American Fashion. The annual event is dedicated to promoting and supporting American designers—from seasoned style icons like Marc Jacobs, Thom Browne and Tory Burch to emerging talent like Connor McKnight and Presley Oldham—and the global influence of American fashion.
Highlights of the Oct. 28 night include Daniel Roseberry, receiving the International Designer of the Year Award for his work with Schiaparelli, and Michael Kors, who was honored with the Positive Change Award for his dedication to hunger relief.
Held at the prestigious American Museum of Natural History in New York City, the event spotlighted creative innovation and design excellence, with the CFDA Awards continuously pushing the boundaries of fashion excellence and celebrating new voices alongside established ones. It was a night of stunning fashion choices and unforgettable moments. Below are some of our favorite looks.
Alix Earle
The SI Swimsuit June digital issue cover girl channeled chic Y2K it-girl vibes in this plum bandage dress by Herve Leger featuring delicate minimal ab-baring cut-outs. The 23-year-old paired the figure-skimming dress with silver peep-toe Maison Ernest pumps and rocked a super voluminous blowout with her face-framing pieces parted to one side.
Addison Rae
The singer and TikTok sensation reminded fans of her hit new single “Aquamarine” in this edgy mermaidcore Thom Browne ensemble, complete with a corporate corset, bedazzled fishtail skirt and pearl-embellished train.
Tyla
The South African singer sourced a vintage Gucci lingerie-inspired look and served legs for days while pairing the bold mini dress with neon green boyshorts and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Victoria Monét
The “On My Mama” singer certainly left our jaws on the floor with this showstopping LaQuan Smith gown. She showed off her super sculpted midriff and flawless face card as she posed on the steps of the museum.
Winnie Harlow
The supermodel and Cay Skin founder served major Cinderella vibes, trading the Disney character’s signature glass slippers for a glass purse. She added a futuristic twist to the Kate Barton gown with a black corset panel and shiny finish.
Taylor Hill
The Victoria’s Secret icon nailed the Bridalcore aesthetic in this absolutely gorgeous Cult Gaia gown. The crisp, textured white dress featured a strapless neckline and mini ball gown style silhouette with the longest train we have ever seen. The 28-year-old tied it all together with stunning diamond accessories and a luxurious silver bedazzled clutch.
Angel Reese
The WNBA rookie, who posed for the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue, clearly also got the all-white memo. She turned heads with her brand new platinum blonde locks and looked super sculpted and elegant in this Simkhai tube dress and dramatic fur coat, styled by Jermaine Daley.