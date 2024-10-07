Swimsuit

Angel Reese Shows Off Immaculate NFL Game Day Style: Dark Denim and Luxury Accessories

The Chicago Sky forward showed hometown spirit in her Bears gear.

The NFL season kicked off a few weeks ago, and while we’re here for the football and the fanfare surrounding it (the watch parties, game day snacks, etc.), we’re likewise very much so on the lookout for the best game-day fashion. With so much of the season ahead of us, we couldn’t by any means declare one look or another our favorite quite yet. But we can say with confidence that the early weeks of the season have yielded some immaculate outfits, which we appreciate both for the inspiration they bring and the possibility they present of more good fashion to come.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen incredible game-day fashion from the likes of Chanel Iman, Xandra Pohl and American gymnast Jordan Chiles among others. And just this past weekend, professional basketball player Angel Reese joined the fray.

Of course, she had already displayed her athletic sense of style at a Baltimore Ravens game on Sept. 29. And while fabulous, we found her most recent NFL appearance even more inspiring. The Chicago Sky forward showed up to the Chicago Bears game on Oct. 6 in a look that proved her hometown spirit. She wore a navy Bears jersey, which she paired with dark-wash denim (complete with orange detailing in back). To add a touch of glamour to the outfit, Reese carried a light gray Birkin bag from luxury brand Hermès.

Reese attended the game in support of her fellow pro athletes in Chicago, where she has been living since the Sky drafted her in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. By the looks of it, the 22-year-old is enjoying her time in her new home—and it’s a good thing, too, given that she signed a four-year contract with the squad in the spring.

The pro basketball player’s own WNBA season certainly didn’t end the way that she had expected. Reese fractured her wrist in a late-season game against the Los Angeles Sparks, bringing her debut season to an immediate end. Since then, the athlete has undergone a successful surgery and will no doubt be working back toward on-court play in the off-season.

Undoubtedly, the talented player will return for her sophomore season with her characteristic fire and determination. And with Reese back on the floor, the team will hope to finish out the season on a higher note than they did this year.

