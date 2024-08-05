Angel Reese Brings Bayou Barbie Vibes to the Water in Silver Two-Piece
Last week, WNBA rookie Angel Reese amazed her 3.9 million Instagram followers with a series of bikini mirror photos as she modeled a silver Chanel two-piece. On Saturday, Aug. 3, she followed up with a carousel of pics that truly embodied her Bayou Barbie persona out on the water.
Reese was photographed in the same bikini as she posed in a luxury hot pink Onyx Charters JetCar while on a body of water. She sat perched atop the drivers seat in the first few photos, and her post featured a video in which she jetted across the water in Turks and Caicos.
Tons of Reese’s fans chimed in to the comments section to provide feedback on the fitting and unique ride.
“Sis got the malibu barbie car jet ski special 😭😭🔥,” one person noted.
“it’s giving life size Barbie in real life 😍🎀💕,” someone else noted.
“Just a Barbie girl in Angel’s world 🫶🏾🫶🏾,” a follower stated.
When Reese posed for last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue in Los Angeles, she revealed exactly where her Bayou Barbie nickname came from.
“The name Bayou Barbie came from a fan in Baton Rouge. She just called me the Bayou Barbie, and my mom heard it and we just ran with it,” Reese, who was the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, stated. “I mean, it kind of fits me. I’m in Baton Rouge, which is the bayou, and then the Barbie part is my nails, lashes, hair [which are] always done on the court, so yeah, it went together.”