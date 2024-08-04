Angel Reese Dazzles in Mirror Selfie Wearing Metallic Chanel Two-Piece
Angel Reese is in her metallic era. The WNBA rookie, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the historic 2024 draft to the Chicago Sky, absolutely dazzled in her new Instagram post. The 22-year-old showed off her sculpted hourglass figure as she snapped a mirror selfie wearing a sparkly silver Chanel bikini with the luxury label’s signature decal printed all over. Both the plunging, halter top and low-rise hipster bottoms featured super cute silver ring hardware detail.
The 2023 SI Swimsuit model, who was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles, opted for a bare face other than glossy lips and a dash of rosy blush. The Maryland native let her natural curly locks loose but held them back by a Chanel headscarf with her edges laid.
“72 hours>>>,” Reese captioned the carousel that she shared with her 3.9 million Instagram followers. In other slides of the photo dump, she shared bits and pieces of an exciting, relaxing three days, including ATVing on the beach and drinking champagne while watching the sunset. The former LSU star athlete, who is an NCAA champion and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, served major unbothered vibes in the snaps.
In two slides toward the end of the post, Reese donned a hot pink Chanel one-piece with a major ab-baring asymmetrical cut-out, paired with matching Barbiecore rectangle-shaped sunglasses. The final pic was a screenshot of a fitting quote that read, “I need a 72 hr trip somewhere with good vibes and good eats REAL BAD!”
“love this for you 🥰🥰🥰,” Amani Bartlet commented.
“I speak for every basketball fan when I say you are the face of basketball Angel🔥,” someone else gushed.