Angel Reese Turns 22, Dons Unique Printed Backless Gown
Ananya Panchal
Angel Reese is celebrating 22 in style. The soon-to-be LSU star alumna, who recently signed with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, turns another year older today, May 6. The Maryland native just shared the most fabulous photos from her birthday weekend festivities with her 3.1 million Instagram followers, and reminded everyone that she is, in fact, an SI Swimsuit model and fashionista.
Reese worked with clothing entrepreneur and designer Trebreh Baaheth for the occasion, who created the coolest, most unique plunging, backless, high-low gown with photos from Reese’s incredible basketball career printed all over the dress.
The athlete showed off her impeccable figure and sculpted arms and back as she posed for a series of pics. She accessorized with strappy black heels, a matching chunky gold link necklace and bangle, and opted for a full-glam moment to complete the dramatic look.
“Time to double everything #22,” Reese captioned the carousel. She also posted some of the pics on X (formerly Twitter).
“happy birthday beautiful❤️,” fellow SI Swimsuit model and basketball player DiDi Richards wished. “it’s giving!!!!😍😍.”
“birthday girl ATE😍😍😍😍,” Mia Davis added.
“These are IT,” Deja Kelly chimed.
“Flawless😍😍,” Aneesa Morrow wrote.
“That dress is HEAVY! 🏋🏾♀️🏋🏾♀️🏋🏾♀️🏋🏾♀️🔥🔥🔥 keep inspiring the next generation of young black & brown ladies the RIGHT WAY. #icon,” one fan gushed.
Prior to decision time during the WNBA draft, Reese hoped she would land with the Sky, particularly because of the team’s coach Teresa Weatherspoon.
“Talking to T Spoon over the phone during my whole draft process, I was like, ‘This is somebody I need in my life’,” she recalled. “I like having a relationship with my coach on and off the court. That’s what I had with [LSU] Coach Mulkey, so being able to have that here is like a mother figure away from home.”