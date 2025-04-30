Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith Reunite, Stun in Chicago Sky Media Day Shoot
A first look at Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith together in their Chicago Sky threads was shared on social media this week, and we can’t help but swoon.
The basketball superstars and SI Swimsuit models started WNBA training camp on April 27, as Reese returned for her sophomore season with the Sky and Van Lith embarked on her first days in the professional league.
But this isn’t the first time Reese and Van Lith have shared the court. The two were teammates for the 2023-2024 season at Louisiana State University, where they secured an NCAA Elite Eight appearance.
When news broke that Van Lith was selected by the Sky during the WNBA Draft, Reese was thrilled to reunite with her former teammate. “yes yes yes,” Reese shared to X before adding, “We ain’t do it right the first time. Let’s run it backkkkk 🫣.”
After her first day of training camp on Sunday, Van Lith sat down with Chicago’s WGN TV and disclosed how her and Reese’s relationship has continued to build in this new setting.
“Me and Angel picked up right where we left off,” Van Lith told the news outlet. “We had a team dinner last night and we were cracking jokes all dinner. She has great energy.”
The 23-year-old also elaborated on how Reese’s role has evolved in their new setting. With a year of experience under her belt, Reese has begun to develop a mentorship with the Washington native.
“I think one thing about Angel that a lot of people don’t give her credit for is she really does have a selfless leader mindset,” Van Lith continued. “She has went out of her way to make sure that my mindset is right, that my energy is right, that I’m feeling comfortable.”
To Reese, this effort was intentional. With an extra year of experience in the league, the WNBA All-Star emphasized the importance of offering guidance on and off the court.
“I know there’s probably a lot of pressure on [Van Lith] from the outside. I know how it is, just being the big name coming to town that’s expected to do big things,” Reese told the media after Sunday’s practice. “[I’m] just telling her: ‘stay calm, stay poised.’ Me and Hailey have a great relationship. I love her.”
Later that week, the ballers put on their glam and debuted their threads for Media Day. The two even shared a playful video posted to Reese’s TikTok where they lip-synced to Mariah Carey's “Obsessed” (and they’re right, we are obsessed with them!).