Angel Reese’s Reaction to Reuniting With Hailey Van Lith on Chicago Sky Is Absolutely Everything
Hailey Van Lith is heading to SkyTown, and nobody is more excited for her arrival than former teammate—and fellow SI Swimsuit model—Angel Reese.
Van Lith was selected by the Chicago Sky as the No. 11 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft yesterday, where the Washington native was brought to tears with her first-round bid. The 5-foot-9 Texas Christian University point guard is coming off of an elite collegiate career, where she led the Hornfrogs to the University’s first-ever Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Known for her unwavering work ethic and gritty on-court presence, Van Lith is entering the next phase of her distinguished career as one of four rookies drafted to the Sky on Monday.
As she approaches the next chapter, Van Lith is joined by a familiar face in Chicago.
Reese shared her excitement in reuniting with Van Lith, with a couple of X posts in response to the former Tiger’s selection.
“yes yes yes,” Reese posted, followed by: “We ain’t do it right the first time. Let’s run it backkkkk 🫣”
“Angel has maintained contact with me this whole past year since she’s been in the league and I transferred,” Van Lith said in a press conference following her selection. “I really appreciate her. We have a very mature relationship [...] where we both have respect for each other's game and also the character and the person we are off the court.”
Van Lith also emphasized Reese’s ability to shift the energy of her teammates. “She’s a dog, man,” she stated. “She turns up the intensity of everyone around her. I’m excited to be in that environment again.”
While Reese and Van Lith didn’t secure an NCAA Tournament Title, the duo joins forces again in pursuit of a WNBA Championship. In an interview with TNT’s Taylor Rooks, Van Lith shared that her game has also changed since her former LSU days with Reese.
“I think I'm a little bit better of a point guard,” Van Lith told Rooks. “I can facilitate better, make reads better and I also think that I showed an ability to create in different ways than I was able to create for myself a year ago.”
WNBA training camp begins April 27, with the Sky’s regular season first game tipping off on May 17 vs. the Indiana Fever. Until then, Van Lith is ready to make roots in the Windy City, leaving a message to Sky fans: “I cannot wait to touch down and meet y’all, see y’all and be in the gym with y’all.”