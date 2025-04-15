Hailey Van Lith Is Headed to the Chicago Sky as the No. 11 Draft Pick
Hailey Van Lith’s next chapter is officially underway.
On Monday, April 14, the 23-year-old basketball star was selected by the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA Draft, marking the beginning of her professional career and the next step in what has already been a groundbreaking journey. She joins fellow SI Swimsuit model and former LSU teammate Angel Reese.
She arrived on the orange carpet in a breathtaking black mini dress, featuring a shimmering finish, corset-inspired peekaboo bust detail, long mesh sleeves adorned with embroidered beading and a soft A-line silhouette. Van Lith completed the edgy, luxe look with peep-toe black platform heels, a small Coach clutch, diamond hoop earrings and two bedazzled bow barrettes pinning back one side of her long blonde curls.
Known for her fearless playing style and signature intensity, Van Lith arrives in the league with a decorated NCAA résumé. A five-star recruit out of Cashmere, Washington, she played for Louisville, LSU and most recently Texas Christian University—becoming the first player in NCAA history, men’s or women’s, to reach the Elite Eight five times. She also made history as the only player to do so with three different programs, proving her adaptability and leadership at every level.
Her impact, however, extends far beyond basketball.
Earlier this month, Van Lith was featured on the digital cover of SI Swimsuit, presented by Batiste—a milestone moment that encouraged her to step far outside her comfort zone. Photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas, the TCU guard traded her jersey for high-fashion swimwear and opened up about identity, beauty and confidence in a whole new light.
“My initial reaction was, I was intimidated,” Van Lith admitted while on set. “I didn't know if I would be comfortable in that kind of setting, but I wanted to try something that I had never tried. I would regret it a lot if I let my insecurities or my reservations hold me back from [the opportunity of posting for SI Swimsuit].”
Styled in high-cut, form-fitting bikinis and soft waves created with Batiste products, the model brought a focused, commanding presence to the camera, mirroring the intensity she’s known for on the court. Each look showcased her sculpted physique and confident energy, while also revealing a more relaxed, expressive side. The result was a sharp blend of athleticism and grace.
After years of navigating public pressure, high expectations and constant scrutiny, Van Lith continues to prove she’s unshakably committed to herself. Her transfers from Louisville to LSU and then to TCU drew criticism, with some questioning her loyalty.
“Loyalty begins with honoring yourself before you can truly honor other people,” she said.
From her early days as a viral high school standout, Van Lith has faced ongoing criticism, but she’s never let the outside noise dictate her path.
“I had to make a choice like, am I gonna put 10 toes down on myself and fully be me, or am I gonna try and get out of this by being someone else? I had to look myself in the mirror, and at the end of the day, I chose to bet on myself,” she said. “I think it’s paying off so far.”
It’s safe to say she was right. Now, as she begins her WNBA career with the Sky, Van Lith brings not only a polished jump shot and fierce defense, but also a message of self-love and resilience that extends far beyond the court.