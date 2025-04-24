Are Sydney Sweeney and Ex-Fiancé Jonathan Davino Back Together? Sources Say...
After seven years of dating, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, have parted ways.
However, after being publicly spotted twice together in April, fans of the Anyone But You lead have begun to speculate on the possibility of a rekindling.
Here’s what we know.
According to PEOPLE, the former couple publicly debuted their relationship in 2018, when the two were spotted together at several parties. By 2022, the duo was engaged.
Then, during the 2023 premiere of Sweeney’s film, Anyone But You, the couple’s relationship was further pushed into the spotlight as the actress’s on-screen chemistry with co-star Glen Powell practically broke the internet.
“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry,” Powell shared with the New York Times.
But the chemistry never went beyond the camera, Powell explained.
“That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit—and it worked wonderfully,“ the 36-year-old elaborated.
Just last month, reports began to circulate that just after a three-year engagement period, Sweeney and her fiancé had called it quits.
But despite the breakup, the duo have been seen together a couple of times—including grabbing a bite in Los Angeles and in Florida with her new pup, Sully Bear.
Despite the new snapshots of the former couple, fans of the two shouldn’t get their hopes too high on a romantic reunion.
“Sydney and Jonathan have maintained a good relationship during this time and aren’t back together,” an exclusive source told Us Weekly. “They had been together for so many years and their lives are very intertwined,” the source added.
PEOPLE further solidified the amicability between Sweeney and Davino.
“This wasn’t just a relationship. This was two people living together and planning a future,” an exclusive source told PEOPLE. “They still have things to figure out.”
So, as Sweeney seems very much in her single era, the actress is keeping busy with a lineup of projects this summer. The 27-year-old was recently spotted filming season 3 of the hit series Euphoria, and will star alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar in the on-screen adaptation of Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid.
“She’s exactly where she wants to be,” PEOPLE's insider said. “She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.”