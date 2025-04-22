Sydney Sweeney Shares Heart-Melting Puppy Pics, Introduces the World to Sully Bear
Sydney Sweeney just made everyone’s day with an adorable Instagram carousel introducing her newest family member: Sully Bear. The Euphoria actress took to Instagram to share an irresistible reveal of her German Shepherd puppy, and it’s safe to say, we’re all completely smitten.
“Introducing Sully Bear ❤️,” the 27-year-old captioned the carousel shared with her 24.7 million followers on April 21. “So far in our two weeks together he’s become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion.”
In the cover snap, the Laneige and Armani Beauty ambassador cradled her furry friend while getting her makeup done, her soft smolder meeting the camera as Sully pokes his tongue out. From there, it only gets cuter: the duo shared a kiss at a restaurant, swam together and balanced on a paddleboard in the middle of a lake—Sully, of course, being the best boy.
Another frame shows the pair napping on a couch, Sweeney in red-and-pink striped linen pants from Showpo and a matching bikini top. The Washington native also included a sweet video of Sully joyfully pouncing through the grass toward her and capped off the photo dump with a custom Y2K-inspired charm necklace spelling out “Sully Bear” in bubble letters.
“omg,” Emily Ratajkowski commented.
“The cutest 🥹,” Haley Kalil added.
“The goodest boy 🥹,” Melissa Hernandez wrote.
“TEAM SULLY 😍😍😍,” Glen Oropeza chimed.
“so cute omg 🥰,” Tyler Schmitt complimented.
“HE’S FLOPPY AND PERFECT,” We Rate Dogs declared.
“SULLY BEAR SUMMER IS HERE 😍,” Jinx gushed.
“👏👏👏😍😍😍😍 they are the best,” Sasha Farber noted.
The White Lotus alum is no stranger to puppy love. She’s also a dog mom to Tank, a pitbull mix she adopted at 17, when the pup was just two weeks old. Tank, who once starred in Vogue’s special “Dogue” edition, has been by Sweeney’s side ever since—lounging on the Euphoria backlot, watching scenes from under the camera and serving as a constant reminder of the dream that once motivated her. “My whole dream, since I got her in high school, was to be able to get her a backyard,” she shared.
Sweeney made that dream a reality in 2021 when she bought a house in Los Angeles with a yard—“that was the most fulfilling moment of my life,” she said. Now, Tank and Sully Bear have each other and plenty of space to roam.